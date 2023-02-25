Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,565 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4,251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $12.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,600.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OWL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 price target on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.18.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.