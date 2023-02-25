Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $61.53 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on AIMC. StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

