Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,485,000 after purchasing an additional 423,629 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,515,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,594,000 after buying an additional 219,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57.

BRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BRP Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In other news, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,036.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

