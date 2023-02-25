Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.0% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

ARR opened at $5.62 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $742.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.08%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently -48.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARR shares. StockNews.com raised ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

