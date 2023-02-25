Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after buying an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,176,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,800 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,425,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,369,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,497,000 after purchasing an additional 601,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -71.13 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.50. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.28%.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

