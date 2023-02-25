Amalgamated Bank Buys 501 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

CHEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.78. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.86.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $791.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

