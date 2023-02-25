Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAZR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.85.

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng acquired 9,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $67,108.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,982.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LAZR opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.72. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

