Amalgamated Bank Has $287,000 Stock Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NOG opened at $32.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Articles

