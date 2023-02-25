Amalgamated Bank Has $292,000 Position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 29.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $955,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $67.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.10.

RXDX opened at $117.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.96 and a beta of -0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.68. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $125.65.

In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $2,974,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,584.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $2,974,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,561,584.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,163,400 in the last three months. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

