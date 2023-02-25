Amalgamated Bank Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $418,520.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,408.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 5,393 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $112,659.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,212.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $418,520.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,408.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,134 shares of company stock worth $2,026,165 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.09.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.