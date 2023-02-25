Amalgamated Bank Has $426,000 Stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 23.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $75.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.66. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $68.50 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

About Tompkins Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.96%.

(Get Rating)

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.