Amalgamated Bank Has $437,000 Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 111,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,161 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,390,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 505,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,813,000 after purchasing an additional 29,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DFIN shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $42.86 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.22.

(Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.