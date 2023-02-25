Amalgamated Bank Has $439,000 Stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in nCino were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in nCino by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after buying an additional 733,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after buying an additional 564,654 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,343,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,315,000 after buying an additional 271,050 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in nCino by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,726,000 after buying an additional 632,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,771,000 after purchasing an additional 280,692 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $55.40. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 0.36.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NCNO shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of nCino from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,521 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $173,083.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,882,439.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other nCino news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $160,465.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,521 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $173,083.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,392 shares in the company, valued at $27,882,439.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,445 shares of company stock valued at $514,063. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

