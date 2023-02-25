Amalgamated Bank Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Valaris were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Valaris by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,722,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,226,000 after buying an additional 419,496 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Valaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,108,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Valaris by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,126,000 after buying an additional 783,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Valaris by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,989,000 after buying an additional 47,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valaris by 1,379.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,028,000 after purchasing an additional 640,746 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on VAL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valaris from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on Valaris in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Valaris Stock Performance

About Valaris

VAL stock opened at $65.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day moving average of $61.99. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

(Get Rating)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Articles

