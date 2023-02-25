Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,864,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,381,000 after buying an additional 312,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after buying an additional 1,983,752 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,767,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 224,367 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,291,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,571,000 after purchasing an additional 641,299 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,547,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares during the period.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOLD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

In related news, insider David Michael Clark sold 7,382 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $99,657.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 5,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,132.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David Michael Clark sold 7,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $99,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,683 shares of company stock worth $4,847,217. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $13.61.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.