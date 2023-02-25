Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,312,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,332,000 after purchasing an additional 390,842 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 108,161 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENTA. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $47.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.40.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.13. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 146.93%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $268,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,970.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $268,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,970.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $1,341,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,805 shares in the company, valued at $34,604,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

