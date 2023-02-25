Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 13.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIN. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $97,398.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,696 shares in the company, valued at $465,840.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIN opened at $78.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.76. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.03 and a 1-year high of $84.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 38.06%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

