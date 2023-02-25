Amalgamated Bank Purchases 4,516 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in RPC were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RES. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of RPC by 160.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of RPC in the second quarter worth about $51,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RPC by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC Stock Performance

Shares of RPC stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.78.

RPC Increases Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.37 million. RPC had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 13.63%. RPC’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. RPC’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

About RPC

(Get Rating)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.