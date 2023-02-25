Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,438 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Westlake were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Westlake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $121.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.14.

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

