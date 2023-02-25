Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 351.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 306.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 89.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 75,658 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 62.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average is $56.61. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 161.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Spectrum Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.