Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian T. Olsavsky Sells 16,760 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,596,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $93.50 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.30. The company has a market capitalization of $958.12 billion, a PE ratio of -348.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.