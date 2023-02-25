Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,442 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $93.50 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.12 billion, a PE ratio of -348.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.