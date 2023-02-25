AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,042 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 212.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 271,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,815 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 283,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 37.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,069,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 292,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 38.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.12.

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Activity at AMC Entertainment

Shares of AMC stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.90.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $12,220,798.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,789 shares in the company, valued at $869,122.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,323,761 shares of company stock valued at $73,220,670. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.