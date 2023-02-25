American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Vanguard by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in American Vanguard by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 28.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 5.3% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Vanguard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

NYSE AVD opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $599.04 million, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49. American Vanguard Co. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Vanguard Increases Dividend

American Vanguard Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

