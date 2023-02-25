AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 256.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 417.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 378.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the second quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 248.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 20.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMSF. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on AMERISAFE in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

AMERISAFE Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $54.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.84. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $60.49.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.59 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 47.22%.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focuses on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

