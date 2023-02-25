Analysts Offer Predictions for The Home Depot, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $15.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.95. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $16.53 per share.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HD opened at $296.66 on Friday. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.00. The company has a market cap of $303.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.