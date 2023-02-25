Analysts Set Expectations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.20) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APLS. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average is $55.97.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.77% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $820,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,468,092.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 965,128 shares in the company, valued at $50,244,563.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,468,092.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 965,128 shares in the company, valued at $50,244,563.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,732,807.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,538 shares of company stock worth $4,656,185. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

