Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s 3rd Largest Position

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,048 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,496 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.0% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

