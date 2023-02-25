Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bellecapital International Ltd.’s Largest Position

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.9% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Trading Down 1.8 %

AAPL opened at $146.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.33. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

