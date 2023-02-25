Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Cowa LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,923 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.1% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

Apple Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.71 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.35 and a 200-day moving average of $147.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.