Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Financial Avengers Inc.’s Largest Position

Financial Avengers Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 13.5% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Apple by 14,693.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,983,608 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

