Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.6% of Tamar Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 14,693.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983,608 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Down 1.8 %

AAPL opened at $146.71 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

