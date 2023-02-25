Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,234 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 7.0% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 14,693.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Apple Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $146.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.35 and its 200 day moving average is $147.33. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.