Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.2% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 14,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983,608 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.71 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

