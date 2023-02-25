Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the third quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Arcosa by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,639,000 after buying an additional 130,903 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Arcosa by 119.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Arcosa by 2.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $350,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,434.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcosa Stock Up 9.4 %

Separately, Stephens lowered Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NYSE:ACA opened at $62.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $58.84. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $65.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.65 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

About Arcosa

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Further Reading

