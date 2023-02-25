Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1,098.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCC. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $22.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

