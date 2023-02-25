Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARWR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,468,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,468,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,466 shares of company stock worth $3,465,630 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.