Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,827,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Avanos Medical worth $61,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Avanos Medical Trading Down 2.2 %

Avanos Medical stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.69. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $217.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Avanos Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.