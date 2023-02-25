Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,827,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Avanos Medical worth $61,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 24.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after purchasing an additional 392,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at about $5,438,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at about $3,845,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 221.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 175,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNS opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.90. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.30 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVNS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

