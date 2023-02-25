Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,004,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Avient were worth $60,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 104.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 565.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Avient by 123.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Avient in the first quarter valued at $110,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.55. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.04 million. Avient had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 16.70%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

