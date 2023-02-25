Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 424,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,541 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $62,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 735.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 160.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $218.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.69. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $327.80. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.35.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.85 by $3.61. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 395.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 27.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total transaction of $772,771.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,465.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,337 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,094. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

