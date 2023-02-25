Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,037,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $63,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $30.80.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

