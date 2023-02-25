Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,037,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 341,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $63,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXTA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after buying an additional 674,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.08 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.29 to $35.19 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

