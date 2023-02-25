BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Shares of BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.80. BAB shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 5,500 shares traded.

BAB Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.10.

Get BAB alerts:

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

BAB Increases Dividend

BAB Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 10.39%. This is a boost from BAB’s previous dividend of $0.01. BAB’s payout ratio is currently 66.68%.

(Get Rating)

BAB, Inc engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.