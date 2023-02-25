Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,684,944 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Banc of California worth $58,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 68,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Banc of California by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banc of California

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 13,435 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $222,214.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Banc of California Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BANC. StockNews.com cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

BANC stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $20.62.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

