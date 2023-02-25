Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Stock Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,684,944 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 183,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Banc of California worth $58,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BANC. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 217,778 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Banc of California by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 134,274 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 301,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 94,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Banc of California stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.62.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BANC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 13,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $222,214.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,307.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Banc of California

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Featured Stories

