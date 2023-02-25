Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 137 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,156 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAP. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 20.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 47.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Credicorp in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 20.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Credicorp in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAP opened at $128.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.21 and a 52 week high of $182.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

