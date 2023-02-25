Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 16,600 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 609.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

NASDAQ LDEM opened at $43.95 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $56.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.50.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41.

