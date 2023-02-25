Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 42,856 Shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 354,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,856 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Edify Acquisition were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 78,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,793 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $989,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 117,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Edify Acquisition alerts:

Edify Acquisition Stock Performance

EAC stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

Edify Acquisition Profile

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.