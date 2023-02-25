Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 646.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 305.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 50,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 38,292 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 65,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 26,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $86.74 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $115.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.90.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Stories

